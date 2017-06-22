Senate Health Care Bill to Replace ACA Released

Angry protesters demonstrated outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office after he revealed details of the Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The 142–page bill would roll back Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid.

Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) said, "Republicans will kick millions off their Medicaid coverage."

The legislation also eliminates Obamacare's insurance mandates and its taxes, but it retains a good portion of Obamacare's tax credits to help lower income Americans buy health insurance.

Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) said, "When this bill reaches the floor, it will present Senate Democrats with another opportunity to do what's right for the American people."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D–MI) said, "Frankly, we'd love to have a ceremony and light this on fire."

But furious Democrats just saw the bill for the first time Thursday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D–CT) said, "Speed and secrecy have been the watch words and they are a toxic recipe."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D–VA) said, "What could be wrong in letting the health committee take a look at the health care bill?"

While Republicans don't need Democrats to pass the bill," Senate leadership has some arm twisting ahead. At least four of the Senate's 52 Republicans are opposed – that's two votes short of passing.

Sen. Rand Paul (R–KY) said, "You have to get to 50 votes. If you've only got 48 you need to negotiate."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R–TX) said, "This current draft doesn't get the job done."

The White House has so far taken a "hands off approach"...but the president tweeted Thursday evening: I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead.

Senate leaders want a floor vote on the bill before the Fourth of July.

Former President Obama weighed in on social media, writing: "Simply put, if there's a chance you might get sick, get old or start a family, this bill will do you harm."