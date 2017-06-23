Redwood County Sheriff's Office Warning Of Lottery Scam

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports from citizens who have received letters in the mail informing them that are winners of a Lottery Sweepstakes.

The callers report that some letters have had realistic looking fake checks from Local Minnesota banks along with the notification letter.

The checks are typically for amounts around $2,000. The letter will also explain that it is to help to defer the cost of the “Processing Fees” of over $1,800.00.

Authorities say these scam letters are coming from various countries outside the United States.