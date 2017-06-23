Partners For Affordable Housing Names New Executive Director

Partners for Affordable Housing has named Jen Theneman as its new executive director.

Theneman has served as Chief Operations Officer at Open Door Health Center in Mankato, and says she's thrilled to continue her work with a strong partner in order to help those in need of a hand up.

Partners for Affordable Housing's former executive Director Deb Newman took on a new role as Executive Director at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota last month.

Partners for Affordable Housing owns and operates a number of site housing facilities that provide different housing options, including emergency shelters and transitional and affordable housing for those in need in the Mankato area.