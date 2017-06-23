Two Injured In Spirit Lake Stabbing Incident

Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Police were called to the 900 block of 22nd Street in Spirit Lake around 5 last night on a report of a person that had been stabbed.

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson, of Spirit Lake, after a short foot pursuit.

Authorities say two people were injured in the stabbing. One denied medical treatment. The other was transported to the local hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Thompson is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.