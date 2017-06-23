Kansas Jury Awards $218M To Kansas Farmers In Syngenta Suit

A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
Brown & Brown Insurance in North Mankato held a seminar to help the community understand who exactly will be affected and how.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
Fairmont Sears Owner Jennifer Bolden says she was informed on Tuesday, June 20 by corporate that her location would be closing.
Two are injured in an unusual crash in Estherville Thursday morning.
