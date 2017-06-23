PICK OF THE LITTER: Kennedy Is Looking For A Forever Home

Dog Adoption Specialist with BENCHS, Terri Hanson, joined us today with Kennedy, a female Aussie/black mouth cur mix who came to BENCHS from another shelter that was overwhelmed with dogs. She is 3 1/2 months old and is looking for an active home. She lives at the shelter with her brother, Washington, and they're both up for adoption. Her adoption price is $325, which includes her spay, microchip, dewormer, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, bordatella boosters and distemper boosters. Adoption hours are Thursday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at BENCHS.