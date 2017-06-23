KEYC - 1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility

1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.
    Police Chief Scott Boerboom says it happened around 11 a.m. Friday. He says one man is dead and another is in custody. 
    The chief says the suspect surrendered peacefully and there's no threat to the public.