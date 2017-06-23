THIS WEEK'S PICK OF THE LITTER IS Kennedy, a female Aussie/Black Mouth Cur mix.

She is 3 ½ months old and is looking for a very active home.

She lives in the shelter with her brother, Washington, and they are both up for adoption.

She would do great with other pets. She is $325 includes spay, Microchip, Dewormer, Flea preventative, rabies bordatella boosters and distemper boosters.

If you would like to adopt this beautiful dog or any of the pets down at benchs please call 625-6373.