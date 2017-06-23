THIS WEEK'S PICK OF THE LITTER IS Kennedy, a female Aussie/Black Mouth Cur mix.
She is 3 ½ months old and is looking for a very active home.
She lives in the shelter with her brother, Washington, and they are both up for adoption.
She would do great with other pets. She is $325 includes spay, Microchip, Dewormer, Flea preventative, rabies bordatella boosters and distemper boosters.
If you would like to adopt this beautiful dog or any of the pets down at benchs please call 625-6373.
A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
