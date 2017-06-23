Police Pursuit Ends in Cornfield

The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured. And we have speeds up over 100 mph. And some of the driving conduct that is observed, that was observed by the individual, we are lucky that no one was injured. Recommended charges of theft of motor vehicle and fleeing police