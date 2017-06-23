Vikings Fever is Ramping Up in Mankato

We're one month away from Vikings Training Camp and Mankato is invited to help welcome the team to town.



According to the Vikings Training Camp website, select players will report to camp July 23rd at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The rest of the players will arrive July 26th, with the first full team practice on the 27th. A welcome event will take place on the 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Julia Sears building on MSU's campus.



"Training camp is great because it's probably the one opportunity you can get the closest to our players. It's an intimate opportunity for the Vikings to have with the fans and for the fans to have with them. After practice is done they can get autographs, they can get up close and take pictures, so that's a great experience for our fans to have in this community," Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said.



To show even more Vikings fever, businesses are encouraged to enter the Vikings Spirit Contest. Businesses with the proudest Vikings colors will be awarded memorabilia as well as a pizza party for up to 20 people at Jake's Stadium Pizza. The deadline to enter is July 25th.

Winning businesses will be crowned by a vote on social media.

--KEYC News 12