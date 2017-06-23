Junker Dunker Returns

The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Celebrating the longest day of the year
