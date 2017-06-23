Friendship Brews Up Coffee Roasting Business

For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more.

When most people face an early morning, they turn to a trusted caffeine boost, but for Clay Sharkey and Eric Poppler.

Clay Sharkey said, "Sometimes we start at about 3 a.m."

Up bright and early is the normal routine to turn green beans into that daybreak welcoming aroma.

Sharkey said, "It's just cool to go and start something that just plain didn't exist before."

Clay and Eric are the co–founders, co–owners and co–everything of Beans Coffee Company in Mankato, starting as a personal mission to find that right cup of joe at their church.

Eric Poppler said, "Both Clay and I love coffee, and we both have a mutual disgust for bad coffee."

So, while Clay was on a honeymoon with his wife.

Sharkey said, "Toured a roasting facility."

He got the idea to turn one of their wedding gifts, originally intended for popping popcorn, into the perfect tool to prepare for a fresh pot.

"We were out there; the guy gave us the tour and kind of equated it to more or less a glorified popcorn popper," Sharkey said.

Based in a garage, this homegrown roasting company started heating up in 2010, cracking the coffee needs for themselves and friends.

Sharkey said, "Takes a long time to fill a bag because the popcorn popper, you can only do about a quarter or so cup per batch."

Poppler added, "Took us about three hours to roast enough coffee to make that one bag."

Along the way, making some improvements and upgrades to increase capacity.

Poppler said, "Found somebody who actually converts BBQ grills into coffee roasters."

In 2014, they expanded to selling at the Mankato Farmers Market and in 2016, moved out of the garage into an office space with a hot—air roster.

Poppler said, "Found out that there's a few flaws from doing it in the garage. I almost set the garage on fire one time, set off smoke detectors all the time, so it wasn't a perfect system."

But a system brewing up some dedicated customers.

Sharkey said, "'We've been with you since you were in your garage,' he goes 'that's just a story I like to go and say.' So, that's kind of the cool part that there's a community, they stick with you, they want to be part of it."

It's led to Clay and Eric finding the right blend, with Wednesday morning roastings, and deliveries to customers the following days.

But it's a process involving dedication, with small batch no more than six pounds at a time.

Sharkey said, "The big difference between the large batch and small batches is the degree of quality that goes along with it. We're sitting here, and we're watching every single minute of the time."

"It's just that dedication to quality with the small batch goes, plus it also allows us to do a batch for a few people that they can go and get their coffee the day after it's been roasted," Sharkey added.

They receive their beans from locations all over the world, including Guatemala, Indonesia and Papa New Guinea, and turn it into eight different types of roast.

It's also featured on store shelves at Mankato's Hy–Vees, St. Peter Food Co–op and New Ulm Community Market.

But this is all in addition to raising a family.

Sharkey said, "We luck out and have some very understanding wives."

"Luckily we have very supportive wives that say if you want to follow this dream, go for it," Poppler added.

And holding down full-time jobs.

Poppler said, "We both work full time, eight to five shifts, Monday through Fridays, so we start super early morning and luckily when you're roasting with your best friend, it helps a lot too, cause you joke around. You can have fun"

Coming a long way from just trying to find the perfect cup of java to discovering a lot more.

Beans Coffee is offering a 20 percent discount on online orders with the coupon code "KEYC".

