Dayton Agrees to Fund Legislature Until October

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has agreed to continue to fund the Minnesota Legislature until October, while lawmakers' lawsuit over his decision to cut their funding is pending.

A joint stipulation filed Friday by Dayton's attorneys and lawyers for Republican legislative leaders asks the court to continue funding for House and Senate members, their staffs and their operating obligations for 90 days.

Dayton says in a statement that if approved, the agreement will protect legislative employees and Minnesota's credit rating. He says he hopes the agreement signals the resumption of good faith negotiations to resolve differences.

Republican legislative leaders sued Dayton last week after he used a line-item veto to nix funding for the House and Senate. The dispute stemmed from political maneuvering as a $46 billion budget was being finished at the end of the session.

This story corrects the state budget from $46 million to $46 billion.

-KEYC News 12