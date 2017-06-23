Nicollet County Hosts Relay for Life

Those who have been touched by cancer met in St. Peter to remember those who have lost the fight and honor the survivors.

Chants rang out as survivors took the first lap in Relay for Life of Nicollet County.



"It gives those who are fighting it or who have a new diagnosis hope and that's what so important in my opinion," Relay for Life Co-Chair Ann Volk said.



For one survivor, getting cancer gave her a brand new outlook on life and she wants to inspire others touched by the disease.



"Given me a sense of gratitude for everything around me, life, new friends I go to the cancer support group and there I have new friends that encourage others on to survive," 4-year survivor Sherry Lewis added.



"It means the world to us because people who are struggling through cancer right now, whether it's a new diagnosis or a survivor for many years," Volk said.



"I want to prove that there is hope you can survive and I'm grateful for being here the honor of it and letting my light shine as a survivor," Lewis added.

--KEYC News 12