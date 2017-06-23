KEYC - Sleepy Eye Tops Mankato American 10-9

The 11th annual Mulvihill Invitational kicked-off Friday at Franklin Rogers Park. The seven-team field will play all weekend at the Frank and Mankato East's Wolverton Field. In the 2nd game of the day, Mankato American battled Sleepy Eye. The contest was close all afternoon, but Sleepy Eye pulled out the 10-9 win in eight innings.