Mankato National Wins Extra Innings Thriller Against River Falls

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Mankato National battled the River Falls baseball team in the 2017 Mulvihill Invitational.

National jumped out to an early lead, and go on to win an extra innings thriller against River Falls, 7-3 in 10 Innings. 

National next takes the diamond Saturday at 9:30 in the morning against New Prague.

--KEYC News 12