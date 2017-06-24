Day of Service at Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental opened their doors to provide a day of free dental care for local veterans.

Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether. The Day of Service is Aspen Dental's fourth annual, and is the largest single–day oral health initiative targeted at veterans.

“Everybody here we’re volunteering our day to be here today so it’s just something small that we’re able to do that we’re able to give back and it’s a good feeling and seeing the smiles on the patient’s faces when they do get the care they need, it’s awesome," office manager Jackie Ellis said.

Day of Service is part of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement, a community–giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

--KEYC News 12