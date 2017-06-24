3 Wounded, 1 Arrested After Shooting In Twin Cities Suburb

Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened early Saturday morning near a restaurant and bar in Little Canada.

Officers received one call about a report of a disorderly party and another call of a shooting in the area.

Officers arrested one man who they believe is the sole suspect in the shooting.

Authorities say the three people injured were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police originally reported that four people were hurt in the shooting.

--KEYC News 12