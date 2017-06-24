Spreading Equality Through Art

Several area students are using creativity to combat contempt.



"Arts Not Parts" is a creative call to action in support of and solidarity with trans youth. The goal is to spread positivity and equality through art.



"Bring light to the whole situation and show people that no matter what you believe, who you are or what your gender is, you have equal rights as everyone else in this country," Arts Not Parts co-host Hawwaa Ibrahim said.



Posters made today will be hung in bathrooms around the city to bring awareness about the importance of equality for Transgender men and women in the community.



"They can't always feel safe, everywhere they go especially in bathrooms which is a very strange place for people not to feel safe because everyone goes to the bathroom, it's something everyone does. I think this can be really helpful to the people of the trans community to make them feel better about where they are and what they're doing," co-host Kelsey Olson said.



"It sucks not being able to use the bathroom that you feel like you should use and we're just trying to change that," student Gabe Gieser said.



The students are optimistic posting their fliers will bring confidence to the transgender community.



"Trans population is growing and people are coming out saying yes, I'm transgender and I think that bringing awareness to this really helps people understand where they're coming from and makes everyone get along hopefully," Ibrahim added.



The posters will show up in various businesses across the city.

--KEYC News 12