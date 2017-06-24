Senator Al Franken Speaks On Health Care Bill

Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.

The Democratic lawmaker vowing to vote no on the Republican Party's latest plan that would cut billions from medicaid.

A plan Franken says would be harmful to the community.



Senator Al Franken says, "So in the meantime, we can continue this week to have our voices heard in all kinds of different ways. And one of them is to write senators maybe- I mean, both Senator Klobuchar and I are going to be voting against this.

Saturday's meeting was hosted by "This is Medicaid" - A coalition of Minnesota health care, senior, disability and consumer organizations concerned about the impact of the latest Republican health care plan.

--KEYC News 12

