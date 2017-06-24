KEYC - Senator Al Franken Speaks On Health Care Bill

Senator Al Franken Speaks On Health Care Bill

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

 Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.

The Democratic lawmaker vowing to vote no on the Republican Party's latest plan that would cut billions from medicaid. 

A plan Franken says would be harmful to the community.

Senator Al Franken says, "So in the meantime, we can continue this week to have our voices heard in all kinds of different ways. And one of them is to write senators maybe- I mean, both Senator Klobuchar and I are going to be voting against this.

Saturday's meeting was hosted by "This is Medicaid" - A coalition of Minnesota health care, senior, disability and consumer organizations concerned about the impact of the latest Republican health care plan.

--KEYC News 12
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Friendship Brews Up Coffee Roasting Business

    Friendship Brews Up Coffee Roasting Business

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:56:11 GMT

    For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...

    For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...

  • UPDATE: ACLU Accuses Worthington Officers of Attacking Suspect

    UPDATE: ACLU Accuses Worthington Officers of Attacking Suspect

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:51:27 GMT

    The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect. 

    The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect. 

  • Baier/Knowles Teaming Up With Duluth Huskies

    Baier/Knowles Teaming Up With Duluth Huskies

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:41:25 GMT

    The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League. 

    The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League. 

  • Man Arrested After Stealing Police Vehicle, Chase

    Man Arrested After Stealing Police Vehicle, Chase

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:35:50 GMT

    A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf

    A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf

  • Two Injured In Spirit Lake Stabbing Incident

    Two Injured In Spirit Lake Stabbing Incident

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:09:18 GMT

    Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

    Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

  • Police Pursuit Ends in Cornfield

    Police Pursuit Ends in Cornfield

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:03:12 GMT

    The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured.

    The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured.

  • 1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility

    1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:18:17 GMT

    Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.   

    Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.   

  • Mankato National Wins Extra Innings Thriller Against River Falls

    Mankato National Wins Extra Innings Thriller Against River Falls

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:45:53 GMT

    National wins 7-3 in ten innings. 

    National wins 7-3 in ten innings. 