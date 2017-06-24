Hundreds Attend Twin Cities Pride Festival

Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all.

The Pride Festival has over 400 exhibitor booths and 40 food vendors.

There are also four stages with free music and other entertainment.

For some, checking out the festival is a family affair.

Pride Event Goers say, "We're definitely here celebrating and affirming out daughter and letting her know and anybody else that we're really proud of her and we love her and definitely we just want to be with her.

I'm pretty grateful that my parents are accepting and proud of who I am and who've I've grown to be."

A parade will take place Sunday.

All events are open to the public.

--KEYC News 12