Sen. Amy Klobuchar Promotes Legislation For National Guard And Reserve Members

Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...
For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all.
Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all.
Kids all over the Midwest traveled to Spring Lake Park to compete in an annual triathlon. For more information and/or to sign your child up, click here. -KEYC 12
Kids all over the Midwest traveled to Spring Lake Park to compete in an annual triathlon. For more information and/or to sign your child up, click here. -KEYC 12
Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.
Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.