Sen. Amy Klobuchar Promotes Legislation For National Guard And Reserve Members

Those in the National Guard and Reserve don't work for the military full–time but can be deployed at any time.

An area senator is promoting legislation to give them the same benefits as those in active duty.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke in Winona today about the legislation she has sponsored.

One bill would designate Egypt's Sinai (Sigh–nye) Peninsula .. where the Minnesota–based 135th infantry was recently deployed ... as a combat zone ... ensuring that troops serving there have their pay excluded from income tax ... like it is excluded for soldiers in combat zones.

Another bill Klobuchar is pushing would amend an act allowing schools to identify students from military families to include children of Guard and Reserve Members as well.

Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar says, "It can be really hard on kid, and the school would have no idea what's going on in their life. Maybe they need some extra help, maybe they want to get them involved with other kids that have parents deployed so they can talk about it, but the guard and reserve are treated differently." Klobuchar said.

Colonel Mike Funk, chief of staff for the Minnesota Army National Guard was at today's event echoing the importance of treating the national guard and reserve the same as those in active duty.

Chief of staff, Colonel Mike Funk says, "For example, we will have soldiers deploy overseas and serve country for a year just as the 400 did just coming back from Egypt, and they have a different set of benefits than the active component. So they no longer have access to the GI bill, they don't have the same equal access to insurance when they get back, so what we would like to see really is an equal playing field." Funk said.



Senator Klobuchar's legislation has bi–partisan support.

