Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting Near State Capitol

St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a multi-family residence. Family members identify the victim as 19-year-old Da'Seion Pugh of St. Paul. He graduated from Tartan High School last year,

Pugh lived in St. Paul but not in the Summit-University area where he was killed.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found the victim. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

Police later announced they had arrested a man, and that the investigation continues.

The location where Pugh was killed is the same as where 36-year-old Tyrese Santell Borney was fatally shot April 15. Police do not believe the shootings are related.

--KEYC News 12