Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting Near State Capitol

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. -

St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.
    The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a multi-family residence. Family members identify the victim as 19-year-old Da'Seion Pugh of St. Paul. He graduated from Tartan High School last year,
    Pugh lived in St. Paul but not in the Summit-University area where he was killed.
    Police were called just before 4 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found the victim. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.
    Police later announced they had arrested a man, and that the investigation continues.
    The location where Pugh was killed is the same as where 36-year-old Tyrese Santell Borney was fatally shot April 15. Police do not believe the shootings are related.

