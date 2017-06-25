Coming Together For Eid al-Fitr

Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.



This morning's (June 25) prayers welcome in a new day for members of the Mankato area Muslim community, celebrating Eid al–Fitr.



Iman Hussan said, "I just want to wish all the Muslims around the whole world, Eid Mubarak [blessed Eid]."



It's following the holy month of Ramadan, which ended June 24.



MSU-Mankato student Tahir Farooqi said, "Teaches us how people in poverty or low stricken income areas how they deal with day to day when they don't have access to food, so it kind of humbles us down to make sure we're not wasteful, we're not glutinous."



Where from sun up to sun down, Muslim fast from food and drink.



Naimo Adan said, "For the past 30 days, we haven't been eating for 15, 17 hours, so it feels kind of good to all come together and eat during the day."



Members of the faith from all nationalities are gathering throughout Mankato, with prayers at MSU–Mankato and Ray Erlandson Park.



MSU-Mankato Professor Dr. Abo Habib said, "That people will enjoy and celebrate and be happy and have a lot of joy and get together with the families, and normally for the next three–four days."



Eid al–Fitr, one of two major holidays, serves as a day for family reunions, with some good food, fun and creating new memories.



Hussan said, "Family pictures taken, new memories being made. So, it's a perfect day for everyone around the world, basically, family, even if we're not family just us as Muslims, that makes us kind of family and everybody coming together.



MSU–Mankato student Fadumo Mohamed is also turning her love for the holiday into a chance to host her first Eid community event for families and kids to come together.



Event organizer Fadumo Mohamed said, "I've always had Eid be a wonderful day for me. I can't remember one Eid where I was like sad or wasn't excited. I've always loved it. It's like the Christmas of Somali people."

--KEYC News 12