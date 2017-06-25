Pet Microchipping



Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.



At the Pet Expo in Mankato, families brought their dogs and cats in to get microchips implanted.

The electronic chip, smaller than the size of a grain of rice, is placed just underneath the skin.

This allows for police or pounds who find a missing animal, to scan it and bring up the specific number associated with the information of the pet owner.

Thus allowing the person and pet to be reunited.

Owners paid $25 and felt a sense of assurance, in case anything would happen to their furry friend.



Brian Hickey said in the event that he does get out of my hands, that I can get him back in touch with me again.

June marks microchip awareness month and for the woman performing the procedure, she says it's important to keep these pets safe in the instance they stray away.



Angie Kimes said we decided to do our yearly micro chipping event. So that animals that get out in the community over the Fourth of July, we can kind of help try to reunite them and bring them back home.

Independence Day has proved to raise separation of cats and dogs due to the noise and fireworks the holiday offers.



With July fourth coming up, it's important for animals like Lieutenant Chubby side to get microchipped. As studies have shown a 30 to 60 percent increase of pets running away from their house.

Following the quick, shot–like operation, these guys and gals were rewarded with a treat and some love, before being returned to their owner.

This is the second year that the Mending Spirits Animal Rescue has put this on and plans to do it again next summer in June.



For more information on the organization or their upcoming events, click here.