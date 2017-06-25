KEYC - Mankato National Wins Mulvihill Invitational

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato National baseball team squared off against Albert Lea Sunday in the championship game of the 11th annual Mulvihill Invitational.

National wins 15-10.

