Three Mankato Men Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.

The operation, conducted by Mankato Public Safety, New Ulm Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of 8 individuals.

31-year-old Adeyemi Adesina, 28-year-old Erick Campos, and 27-year-old Jonathan Bonnett all allegedly responded to ad placed by undercover officers on Backpage.com.

All three are charged with one count of prostitution and are scheduled to appear in court July 20.