Mankato Man Charged After Stealing Squad Car, Leading Police On Pursuit

A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.

Authorities say 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Mankato stole a squad car while running from police, leading them on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot.

He is charged with theft, fleeing police, first degree damage to property, possessing a firearm, second degree and fourth degree assault, and reckless driving.

According to court documents, Zuehlke has prior felony convictions, including attempted murder.

Authorities say the squad car vehicle saw well over $1000 in damage and is likely a total loss.

There was also at least $3000 in damage made to the crops in the field where the pursuit ended.