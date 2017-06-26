Mankato Man Charged After Stealing Squad Car, Leading Police On Pursuit

Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.
Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.
An area senator is promoting legislation to give them benefits.
An area senator is promoting legislation to give them benefits.
St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.
St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.
Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.