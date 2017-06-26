2 Arrested In Frogtown Fatal Shooting

St. Paul police say they've made two arrests in a fatal weekend shooting near the State Capitol.

Family members say 19-year-old Da'Seion Pugh of St. Paul was killed Saturday in the Frogtown neighborhood. Police haven't revealed much about a motive, but say the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

Police say they have two men in custody, one of whom was found hiding in an Oakdale swamp. Police began searching the swamp around 2 a.m. Sunday after hearing reports that a suspect had fled there.