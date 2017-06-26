Arkansas Bicyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle In Northern Iowa

An Arkansas bicyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say 68-year-old James Heim, of Spirit Lake, was eastbound on 215th Avenue when he struck a bicycle drive by 79-year-old Gerald Zelinsky, of Arkansas.

Heim was not injured.

Zelinsky was transported to the nearby hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls with serious injuries.

Authorities say Zelinsky was not participating in the University of Okoboji Campus Bike Ride, also going on over the weekend.

Heim was cited for failure to stop within a clear distance.