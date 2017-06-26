Rochester Man Running For First Congressional District Seat

Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.
The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.
An area senator is promoting legislation to give them benefits.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.
