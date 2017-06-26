Rochester Man Running For First Congressional District Seat

An Rochester man is announcing his candidacy for the first congressional district seat currently held by Representative Tim Walz.

John Wayne Austinson is a former Minnesota House candidate and Byron's former head football coach. He currently lives in Eyota and has been involved in education and coaching for 26 years.

Austinson will be seeking the DFL party endorsement. If elected, some of his main goals include ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare, investing in education, strengthening agriculture and reducing debt.

He plans to formally announce his candidacy at East Silver Lake Park in Rochester on Wednesday.