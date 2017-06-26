Dayton, Legislative Leaders Head To Court Over Funding

Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature are headed to court in their dispute over the governor's veto of the Legislature's funding.

Dayton's veto following a special session was aimed at reopening negotiations on tax changes that he says favor the wealthy. Republican legislative leaders say his move is unconstitutional.

Without the money, paychecks will eventually stop for lawmakers and hundreds of support employees. The two sides reached a deal on Friday to delay that until October.