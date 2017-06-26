Sibley County Authorities Seeking Information On Property Damage

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information in connection with a report of property damage last week.

Authorities responded to 23505 631st Avenue in Moltke Township on a report of property damage June 21 around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 2003 gray Chevy Silverado with significant damage to all of the windows, headlights, and tail lights. The tailgate was also bent off. Police say additional damage included spray painted words on the windshield and the hood of the truck. The owner of the vehicle was identified by Emmanuel Randle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sibley county Sheriff’s Office at 507-237-4330.