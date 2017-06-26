Gas Prices Update

More drivers are expected to pack up to hit the road this upcoming holiday weekend.. Triple A expects 37 and a half million Americans will drive to their holiday destination. One big reason? The price at the pump.Gas Buddy analysts say gas prices have dropped 4 cents in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon..That's down from the national average of $2.25 a gallon. You may recall, gas prices last year on the 4th cost you about a nickel more per gallon..and in 2015 gas cost about 50 cents more.Gas Buddy analysts say they expect to see some of the cheapest gas prices of the year as the July 4 holiday approaches.