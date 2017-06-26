4th of July Fireworks Schedule

Albert Lea - Fountain Lake, City Beach @ Dusk

Algona, IA - Kossuth County Fairgrounds @ 10 PM

Elysian (Friday, June 30th) - Lake Francis @ 10 PM

Fairmont - Sisseton Lake @ 10 PM

Mankato - Vetter Stone Amphitheater at Riverfront Park @ 10 PM

Morton - @ Dusk

New Prague (Monday, July 3rd) - Middle School @ 10 PM

Owatonna - Steele County Fairgrounds @ 10 PM

St. James - Missouri Veterans Home grounds @ Dusk

St. Peter - Nicollet County Fairgrounds @ 10 PM

Vernon Center - @ Dusk

Waseca - Clear Lake @ 10 PM

West Lake Okoboji, IA - @ 10 PM

If you know of a fireworks display that we should add to our list, send us an email: keycnews@keyc.com

---KEYC News 12