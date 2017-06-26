Greater Mankato Developing Strategies To Combat Workforce Shortage

Shane Bowyer and Brett Zallek joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about different ways the community is working to combat a growing workforce shortage.

Within the last year, the Talent Task Force was formed to help drive community-wide action plans focused on the workforce shortage.

More than 150 community leaders and volunteers and two work force summits later, the group has an 11 member Executive Talent Council.

Greater Mankato Growth has also launched an online job and internship portal called Greater Mankato Jobs. GreenSeam has also launched the GreenSeam Talent Exchange at greenseam.org/jobs. The technology works to transform the recruitment process and streamline how employers and candidates connect with each other. The tool also integrates social media and automatically posts to 5,000 other, no cost local, regional and national job sites.