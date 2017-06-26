Snapchat Map Feature Raising Privacy Concerns

Jess Mohr, along with many others, is concerned after discovering what the new Snapchat update entails.

Snapchat User and Parent, Jess Mohr says, "Honestly I didn't know about it until today when my 10–year–old daughter told me about it. It's very creepy and disturbing because she showed me how to do it and I can see where a bunch of my Snapchat friends are on there."

The update for the app allows followers to see your exact location.

Just by zooming in, you're able to see the street name or building your friend is at.

The location of each Snapchat friend is visible by default unless settings are changed to keep location private.

Authorities say it's a good reminder to be aware of what you're sharing on social media.

Mankato Public Safety, Cmdr Jeremy Clifton says, "Make sure that your features that you want allowed to friends or family, or the general public are in the settings that you want. because what we're talking about here is the availability for those that you may not want to know where you are, where you're going, where you've been to have easy access to that."

Mohr says, "We check it on a daily basis and she doesn't get to have her phone in her room at night she has to have it in the kitchen to charge."

Adding that it's not just children we need to worry about when discussing privacy concerns.

Clifton says, "For adults who might be spying on you as another adult. There's things as stalking, harassment issues, as well as you might be more susceptible as a victim of crime."

Mohr says, "As an adult I still don't need people to see or know where I am at 24/7 nor do I want them to. Like I said the people I want to know where I'm at, they know."

To switch to "Ghost Mode," so followers can't see your location, head to the "Snap Map" homepage and click the settings symbol in the top right hand corner.

From there, select "location sharing" and then you have the option of turning "Ghost Mode" on.

It takes no more than five minutes.

Mohr says, "As long as there's no issues then I trust it but as soon as there's issues then we would delete the app."

--KEYC News 12