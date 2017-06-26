Sleepy Eye Welcomes Bike Share Program



Minnesota is a state that provides many lakes for locals and tourists to enjoy.

However, in Sleepy Eye, the city just implemented a new program that makes it easier to ride around the lake...complete with solar power!

Monday, the Sleepy Eye Medical Center released its brand new bike share program.

The mayor, ambassadors from the hospital, and residents all gathered to hear about the newest wave of healthy living.

The rack consists of six bicycles that will be available between spring and fall, from sunset to sundown.

Each bike is solar powered and runs through an app called Movatic, which is easy to use.

Once all the information is put into the Movatic app and your Blue tooth is turned on, you simply click the number of the bike you would like, it unlocks, and you're ready to ride.

Movatic asks for your name, email address and credit card information before you're able to rent.

As for pricing, it costs a dollar-fifty for the first hour and fifty cents for every additional 30 minutes and you're charged once you return the bike and end your rental on the app.

The location of the rack aided in the process of putting this program together to help assist those who'd like to get some exercise or simply enjoy the area while camping, fishing or visiting.

Mikayla Mages said with the bike trail in town, right around the lake, beautiful place to have. Actually an ideal place to have a program like this. We have the campground nearby, lots of visitors here on the weekend and so we know it's going to benefit not only those who live here, work and play here, but then also those who visit here and have fun in Sleepy Eye on the weekends.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel added we're excited to have it; we're excited to have, have the bike program here. I think it's going to be a great addition.

Helmets are not included with the rental but can be purchased at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, a half-mile away.

If a problem does come up with the bike during your ride, you can create a ticket through Movatic so it can be fixed.

If you have any questions or want to know more, you can contact the Community Relations Coordinator Mikayla Mages, (507)-794-8475

