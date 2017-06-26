Parts Of President Trump's Travel Ban To Take Effect

President Trump is celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to review his travel ban this fall and to allow most of the executive order to take effect in the meantime.

A limited version of President Trump's 90–day ban on travelers from six Muslim majority countries will go into effect.

That announced this morning as U.S. Supreme Court decides to hear the case this fall.

The orders caused protest across the country and are creating concern about the message it sends, especially for Mankato's Somali community.

Mankato Somali leader Abdi Sabrie said, "They represent the poorest countries in the world. People who are already victims of civil war and extremism as a result of foreign policy and they are victimized because they have no political capital."

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, countries opponents say don't really get to the heart of the terrorism issue.

Sabrie said, "Countries like Saudi Arabia, who represented almost all of the members of the 9–11 hijackers."

For President Trump and his supports, this serves as a major victory.

Moving forward a campaign promise.

Republican First Congressional candidate Jim Hagedorn said, "The extreme vetting executive order that the president put out there. That would restrict travel between six countries they've identified and have a refugee program timeout."

The Trump administration says the ban is needed to allow for an internal review of the screening process for visa applicants from those countries.

Hagedorn said, "We just need to make sure that our countries protected from Islamic separatists and others who pose a danger to our country. In Minnesota for instance with the refugee timeout that I've called for, I did that because we have problems already with assimilation and terrorist recruiting."

The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those "with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person in the United States."

The justices will hear arguments in the case in October, but that will be after what is currently a 90–day order expires.

Sabrie said, "That's a delay for people who can least afford it."

The decision overturns two lower court rulings blocking the executive order.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the court.

--KEYC News 12