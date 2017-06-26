Hail Leads To Small Number Of Farmers Needing To Replant

Weather earlier this month is forcing some area farmers back into the field.

A hail storm more than a week has some producers south of Vernon Center digging up their fields and replanting.

Producers say damage like this shows the importance public–private crop insurance to recover from the loss, especially with low grain prices.

AgStar Financial Officer Eric Madsen said, "Most companies like to wait seven to ten days before they look at a crop. To see from the adjusters' side to see if the crop will grow back out of it. With this storm and some of the damage that was there, you really didn't even need to wait the seven days. It was totaled out."

Besides the damage caused by this storm, Madsen says most crops are in good shape.

The U.S.D.A crop report says across the state, corn is rated 78 percent as good or excellent.

It's a similar rating for soybeans.

--KEYC News 12