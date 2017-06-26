Mankato Looking At Raising Tobacco Age To 21

Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information in connection with a report of property damage last week.
The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.
