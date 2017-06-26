Mankato Looking At Raising Tobacco Age To 21

Mankato is considering raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, following a recent ordinance change in Edina.

It's the very early stages, but based on comments in tonight's work session, it's safe to say there's a good chance Mankato changes their tobacco sales rules to make it illegal to sell cigarettes or chewing tobacco to people under the age of 21.

The council will first have to set a public hearing, then hold the meeting.

There also will be an effort to coordinate with North Mankato, to get both cities on the same page with the potential change.

Also at that work session, the council took a first look at a $6.3 million renovation to Franklin Rogers Park.

City officials are considering major upgrades to the baseball field, to the bathrooms, dugouts and perimeter.

The council advised engineers on the project to go with artificial turf for the field.

During the council meeting, a potential battle in Old Town popped up on the radar.

In a Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dain Fisher will be asking for a conditional use permit to turn the old Ridley Inc. parking lot into a food truck lot, obviously drawing objection from the owners of nearby Midtown Tavern and Friesen's Bakery.

The council seemed open to those complaints.

Prior to tonight's meeting, the council honored six members of their department of public safety.

Police Officers Dan Grassman, Jake Green and Kelly Wood were given lifesaving awards for stopping a man from committing suicide back in December.

Lieutenants Glen Cansler and Sean Hayes, as well as firefighter Ryan Fitzgerald received recognition for their efforts in saving people from a house fire in February, where two victims had to be pulled out of the burning home by members of fire department.

Lieutenant Hayes received an award of commendation, Firefighter Fitzgerald, a medal of honor, and Lieutenant Cansler received a medal of valor.

-- KEYC News 12.