Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Of 16-Year-Old

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger, Iowa.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Walnut Street in Graettinger just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders found 16-year-old Noah Flaherty, of Graettinger, laying in the road unresponsive.

He was transported to the nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the initial investigation indicates Flaherty had fallen from the back of a vehicle while it was moving.

The investigation is still ongoing.