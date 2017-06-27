21-Year-Old Man Injured In Renville County Motorcycle Accident

A 21-year-old Willmar man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Renville County.

Officers responded to County Road 9 and 780th Avenue just south of Sacred Heart around 7 last night.

Authorities say the initial investigation found the motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Trevor Pollard, of Willmar, was northbound on County Road 9 going around a curve when he entered the shoulder and struck a guard rail post.

He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Pollard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported to the Redwood Area Hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.