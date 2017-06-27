52-Year-Sentence In Homicide, Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Case

The man accused of killing a woman in Bemidji and kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in her care has been sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Kinn earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kinn testified he strangled Melissa Norby with a belt at her trailer home in June 2016, then took the girl and set the house on fire.

Kinn told investigators he assaulted the child at his Bemidji home, then tied her up and went to work. He says he later took her to a camper near Bigfork on land owned by his brother.