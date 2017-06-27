Woman Gets Cancer Diagnosis Same Day As Husband Dies

An eastern Minnesota woman who lost her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this month is facing another hurdle.

36-year-old Tessie Sylvester, of West St. Paul, has been diagnosed with cancer. She received the details about the severity of the cancer the same day her husband, 44-year-old John Sylvester, died.

Though they knew it was cancer before he died, Tessie Sylvester said they didn't have the full diagnosis. Doctors say the cancer has spread to her liver and lymph nodes which eliminates the option of surgery.

Sylvester is expected to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.

A fundraising campaign on the site GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical bills. As of Monday more than $170,000 has been raised.