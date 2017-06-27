1 Boater Dead, 2 Hurt Of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities say a search for an overdue boat on the St. Croix River ended with the discovery of a woman who died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning and two others who were overcome, but survived.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department was asked to look for the boat on the river Sunday evening after attempts to reach its occupants were unsuccessful.

Water patrols from Washington County found the 34-foot Wellcraft along Highline Beach in St. Joseph Township, across from the Xcel power plant in Bayport.

Authorities found 24-year-old Ashley Speer of Glenwood City, Wisconsin had died. Two others on the boat were taken to the hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning. They are identified as 27-year-old Hayden Johnson of River Falls, Wisconsin and 25-year-old Justin Roskos of Hastings.