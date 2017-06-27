1 Boater Dead, 2 Hurt Of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
In Sleepy Eye, the city just implemented a new program that makes it easier to ride around the lake...complete with solar power!
A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.
