KEYC - Faribault Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Faribault Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A Faribault man suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Dakota County.
It happened just after 8 a.m.
The motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Kurt Witthoeft, of Faribault, and a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Rebecca Ampe, of Savage, were both northbound on I-35 at County Road 11. The State Patrol says traffic slowed for merging vehicles, and Witthoeft rear-ended Ampe's vehicle.
Witthoeft was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ampe was not injured in the crash.