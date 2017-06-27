Faribault Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A Faribault man suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Dakota County.

It happened just after 8 a.m.

The motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Kurt Witthoeft, of Faribault, and a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Rebecca Ampe, of Savage, were both northbound on I-35 at County Road 11. The State Patrol says traffic slowed for merging vehicles, and Witthoeft rear-ended Ampe's vehicle.

Witthoeft was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ampe was not injured in the crash.