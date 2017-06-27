Gunfire At Traffic Stop In Clay County Investigated

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male from Graettinger.
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
In Sleepy Eye, the city just implemented a new program that makes it easier to ride around the lake...complete with solar power!
A 21-year-old Willmar man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Renville County.
A Faribault man suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Dakota County.
