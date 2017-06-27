80-Year-Old St. James Hospitalized After Assault

A St. James man is hospitalized after being assaulted yesterday near his home.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to 11th Street South and 2nd Avenue South in St. James on a report of a fight between two men.

The 80–year–old victim, Pascual Sanchez, told police that a younger Hispanic male had walked by his property and exchanged words with him when he was outside in his yard.

The suspect continued to walk west, before walking past Sanchez's property again a short time later. That's when police say the suspect assaulted Sanchez and fled.

The suspect is described as 5'9 and weighs 100 lbs.

Sanchez was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center with injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. James Police Department at 507–375–3222.