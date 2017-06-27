State Leaders Work To Strengthen Agricultural Ties With Cuba

A group of state lawmakers and agricultural leaders has returned from a recent trip to Cuba.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith led the delegation aiming to build strong ties between the state's agriculture industry and the potential new markets in Cuba.

From south–central Minnesota, Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap, Minnesota Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle and Senator Julie Rosen were part of the trip.

It's seen as a nearby market for surplus agricultural products to help increase demand and low commodity prices.

Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap said, "A country that imports 80 percent of its food, so, we're close, we can beat everybody on price. We can beat folks on quality, and also can beat them on service."

The trip is meant as a way to strengthen ties with the southern neighbor.

The delegation met with Cuba's Ministries for Agriculture and Foreign Affairs and toured local farms.

--KEYC News 12

